here’s the link to tonight’s governor candidates forum

5 – Republicans want your vote for governor. You’ll get to hear from them tonight at 6:30.
Kathy Peerson with the Cole County Republican Committee says all the tickets for candidate forum at the Missouri Farm
Bureau went fast. News Radio 950 – KWOS will have a link to the video – streamed event at KWOS.com.
John Brunner, Catherine Hanaway, Eric Greitens, Bob Dixon and Lt. Governor Peter Kinder are all seeking the nomination.
