Executive director of the State Historical Society of Missouri Gary Kremer appeared on KWOS’ Open Air with John Marsh and Kelley Ray to talk about some of the history involved with some early urban planning in Jefferson City.
Executive director of the State Historical Society of Missouri Gary Kremer appeared on KWOS’ Open Air with John Marsh and Kelley Ray to talk about some of the history involved with some early urban planning in Jefferson City.
hello
I need some some information on a russian Duke that visited Jefferson City Mo . around 1900-1905 .Nicholas Nicholaevich born 1856 . It is so very important to me.I am Handicapped and cannot get to to many places.
I need to know why. —how long did he stay ?
It was wrote up in the house Journals. don’t know which one.
Are you a genealogist?
I need this information to send to a college in Germany–
Thanking you in advance
Sandy
My grand-daughter goes with a Kramer from his name is Carson–his father is Steve.