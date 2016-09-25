Family feud ends in drug related arrests

Around 8a.m. yesterday morning, Fulton Police responded to a disturbance call near the 900 block of Lyle Street in Fulton, where siblings Kailey and Brendan Rubin were arguing about marijuana.

Kailey, 17, was arrested on suspicion of possession up to 35-grams and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

Her brother Brendan, 19, was arrested for suspicion of distributing no more than 5-gram of marijuana and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Brendan also had a warrant out from St. Charles County for dangerous drugs.