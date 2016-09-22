Listen to KWOS Live
‘Hazardous’ Duty at DNR

You might have wondered what all the commotion was at DNR’s State Health Lab in Jefferson City today. Firefighters, along with Cole County’s Haz Mat team, Missouri National Guard and federal agents, ran several dozen DNR employees through a simulated chemical contamination incident.

The crews involved train together to be prepared in case of an accident or a deliberate attack.

  1. RD
    September 23, 2016 at 8:53 am

    Just FYI, the Missouri State Public Health Laboratory is a branch of the Department of Health and Senior Services, NOT the Department of Natural Resources.

