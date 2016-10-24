Two Iowa women busted in JCMO shooting

Two women from the state of Iowa have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Jefferson City Saturday night. The women were part of a disturbance in the 800 block of Monroe. The victim was shot and taken to University Hospital in Columbia with non-life threatening injuries. The Missouri Highway patrol later stopped the suspects’ car in Schuyler County. 21 year old Daequan Smith and 25 year old Karmen Hines are held in the Cole County jail on 100-thousand dollar bonds.