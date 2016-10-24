Listen to KWOS Live
What Exactly is Adrian’s Island?

Is it an island? Is it a sandbar? Whatever you call Adrian’s Island, there might be a long term solution if you ask one Jefferson City councilman about it. Rick Milhalevich says there are safety issues to be concerned about…

An estimated three-million-dollars is needed to construct a bridge from the State Capitol to the Island. Part of that money has already been raised through private donations…

One comment

  1. Odie Poynter
    October 25, 2016 at 1:35 pm

    3 MILLION DOLLARS ?? For a sand bar that is LITERALY the first piece of land in the Jefferson City Area that goes under water every time the Missouri /River floods ? SERIOUSLY !!! How about ( in another, less flooding area ) homes for the homeless ? or any other needed social program for the working poor and homeless ? How about doing something for ALL the people, not just the few with the money to exploit favor from local politicians. ????

