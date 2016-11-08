Cole County Election Results

NOTE-Hit refresh on your browser for the latest numbers.

President/Vice President of the United States

(D) Hilary Rodham Clinton/Tim Kaine: 10,907 (218 Electoral Votes as of 5am CST)

(R) Donald Trump/Mike Pence: 24,610 (274 Electoral Votes as of 5am CST)

United States Senator

(D) Jason Kander: 14,212

(R) (I) Senator Roy Blunt: 21,932

Governor

(D) Chris Koster: 15,802

(R) Eric Greitens: 20,864

Lieutenant Governor

(D) Russ Carnahan: 14,360

(R) Mike Parson: 21,389

Secretary of State

(D) Robin Smith: 11,297

(R) John “Jay” Ashcroft: 24,425

State Treasurer

(D) Judy Baker: 11,309

(R) Eric Schmitt: 24,220

Attorney General

(D) Teresa Hensley: 13,216

(R) Josh Hawley: 23,701

U.S. Representative District 3

(D) Kevin Miller: 6,502

(R) (I) Blaine Luetkemeyer: 26,472

State Representative District 60:

(D) Kevin Nelson: 6,201

(R) (I) Jason “Jay” Barnes: 11,137

Eastern District Commissioner

(D) Ed Williams: 5,157

(R) (I) Jeff Hoelscher: 12,361

Cole County Public Administrator

(D) Jean Knaebel Schwaller: 12,768

(R) Joe Kuensting: 23,231

Missouri Supreme Court Judge

Should Judge Richard Teitelman be retained?

Yes: 23,908

No: 10,120

Amendment 1

One-tenth percent sales tax be used for Soil and Water Conservation for 10 years?

Yes: 30,304

No: 6,782

Amendment 2

Limits on campaign contributions.

Yes: 26,030

No: 10,585

Amendment 3

Increase cigarette sales tax.

Yes: 14,220

No: 23,003

Amendment 4

Prohibit new sales taxes.

Yes: 21,226

No: 15,103

Amendment 6

Voter Photo ID law.

Yes: 24,244

No: 12,434

Proposition A:

Cigarette tax to increase by 23 cents.

Yes: 15,360

No: 21,295