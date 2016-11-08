Cole County Election Results

NOTE-Hit refresh on your browser for the latest numbers.
President/Vice President of the United States
(D) Hilary Rodham Clinton/Tim Kaine: 10,907 (218 Electoral Votes as of 5am CST)
(R) Donald Trump/Mike Pence: 24,610 (274 Electoral Votes as of 5am CST)
United States Senator
(D) Jason Kander: 14,212
(R) (I) Senator Roy Blunt: 21,932
Governor
(D) Chris Koster: 15,802
(R) Eric Greitens: 20,864
Lieutenant Governor
(D) Russ Carnahan: 14,360
(R) Mike Parson: 21,389
Secretary of State
(D) Robin Smith: 11,297
(R) John “Jay” Ashcroft: 24,425
State Treasurer
(D) Judy Baker: 11,309
(R) Eric Schmitt: 24,220
Attorney General
(D) Teresa Hensley: 13,216
(R) Josh Hawley: 23,701
U.S. Representative District 3
(D) Kevin Miller: 6,502
(R) (I) Blaine Luetkemeyer: 26,472
State Representative District 60:
(D) Kevin Nelson: 6,201
(R) (I) Jason “Jay” Barnes: 11,137
Eastern District Commissioner
(D) Ed Williams: 5,157
(R) (I) Jeff Hoelscher: 12,361
Cole County Public Administrator
(D) Jean Knaebel Schwaller: 12,768
(R) Joe Kuensting: 23,231
Missouri Supreme Court Judge
Should Judge Richard Teitelman be retained?
Yes: 23,908
No: 10,120
Amendment 1
One-tenth percent sales tax be used for Soil and Water Conservation for 10 years?
Yes: 30,304
No: 6,782
Amendment 2
Limits on campaign contributions.
Yes: 26,030
No: 10,585
Amendment 3
Increase cigarette sales tax.
Yes: 14,220
No: 23,003
Amendment 4
Prohibit new sales taxes.
Yes: 21,226
No: 15,103
Amendment 6
Voter Photo ID law.
Yes: 24,244
No: 12,434
Proposition A:
Cigarette tax to increase by 23 cents.
Yes: 15,360
No: 21,295
No libertarian votes? No way.