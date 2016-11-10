Two dead — JCPD hunts for the killer

Jefferson City police continue their search for a person of interest in a double homicide last night. Police were called to the 100 block of Grant Street last night about 7-30 where they found two people seriously injured. They both died a short time later from their injuries. Police are looking for 27 year old Brandon Rapier…a white man, 5-feet-eight inches tall, 140 pounds with dark hair. Rapier has a previous record. In 2015 he pleaded guilty to charges stemming from an incident in 2014 where he stabbed his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend several times and damaged his car.