Two dead — JCPD hunts for the killer

Jefferson City police continue their search for a person of interest in a double homicide last night. Police were called to the 100 block of Grant Street last night about 7-30 where they found two people seriously injured. They both died a short time later from their injuries. Police are looking for 27 year old Brandon Rapier…a white man, 5-feet-eight inches tall, 140 pounds with dark hair. Rapier has a previous record. In 2015 he pleaded guilty to charges stemming from an incident in 2014 where he stabbed his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend several times and damaged his car.

  1. Odie Poynter
    November 10, 2016 at 12:03 pm

    When they do find him, they should do the Missouri tax payer a BIG favor and just kill his ass.

