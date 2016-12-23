Cole County woman faces weapons charges after knife incident

A woman is charged in Cole County after she allegedly held a knife to a victim’s throat. Our news partner ABC 17 picked up court documents on the incident Friday morning.

They say Reili Ward displayed a knife towards a victim in a threatening manner during a verbal fight.

The documents say several witnesses saw Ward hold the victim against a door and say she held a knife to the victim’s throat. The victim was not hurt in the incident.

Ward is charged with unlawful use of a weapon. She’s scheduled to appear in court on January 24th for an arraignment hearing.