A Columbia woman, fleeing from a State Trooper is dead after she crashed her car on Worley Street early Thursday morning. The patrol says 51 year old Karin Kespohl lost control of her car about 1-30 Thursday morning. The car flipped over hitting a utility box, and then a pick up truck sitting in a driveway. That vehicle overturned and struck a house. Kespohl was pronounced dead at the scene.