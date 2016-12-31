Columbia crash kills one, injures child

A man faces murder charges after a car crash.

Police say they found 33-year-old Joshua Keller’s car on the side of Business Loop 70 on Friday night, and another driver’s car upside down in a ditch. Investigators say the driver of the other car, 39-year-old Sebastian Sneed, was killed by the collision. A six year old who was in the car with Sneed crawled out of the car and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Keller was treated at a local hospital as well. When he was released from the hospital, Columbia police arrested him on charges of murder, assault, careless and imprudent driving, and driving with a suspended license.

Court records show Keller pleaded guilty in 2014 to DUI as a persistent offender.