Drug Buy in 2015 Lands Three in Jail

Three Jefferson City men have pleaded guilty to meth possession and distribution charges in federal court. 33- year old Michael Pearson, 41-year-old David Eugene Rodebaugh and 25 year old Hernan Hurtado admitted they were all part of drug buy at Capital Mall in February 2015. Jefferson City police interrupted that buy. After a short car chase, Rodebaugh dumped a bag from his car that contained two bundles of 2-thousand grams of pure methamphetamine. Hurtado later admitted to police that he had received more than five pounds of meth from a dealer in Kansas City and that he was selling the drug to Pearson and Rodebaugh.