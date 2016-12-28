Four More Jailed in Huge Trafficking Operation

Four more Fulton residents have pleaded guilty for their roles in a drug-trafficking and money-laundering operation involving nearly seven-million dollars worth of fake marijuana, sold from several stores in Callaway County. 26-year-old Shawn Michael Browning, 30 year old Timothy Sandfort, 32-year-old Brandon Rader and 30 Joshua Sheets, all of Fulton, pleaded guilty to mail fraud and money-laundering charges. That brings the total of mid Missouri residents caught in the scheme to seven. The federal complaint says the seven people sold the substance known as K2 from December of 2012 to July 2015. The businesses operated in Auxvase, Holts summit and Fulton.