Fulton Couple Steals Car-Arrested in Colorado

A couple from Fulton is in serious trouble in Colorado.  There are accused of shooting police last Wednesday.  26-year-old Austen Adams and 18-year-old Tera Lynn Kennedy Tarasi were in a car reported stolen in Fulton December 18th.  As sheriff’s deputies chased the vehicle, Adams and Tarasi allegedly fired on deputies from the vehicle.  The car stopped after three tires were punctured by spike strips.   Both were arrested and charged with attempted murder of a police officer and car theft and other charges.

