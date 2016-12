The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Christmas Count started Friday at six p.m. and will run through Sunday at midnight.

The reason the Highway Patrol has a count over holidays is to remind people to be safe over their travels. Our news partner ABC17 KMIZ reported the Highway Patrol records show over one-thousand accidents over last year’s Christmas Count. Five of those accidents were fatal.

There will be as many officers as they have available patrolling the road during the counting period.