Hogs on hold

A Callaway County corporate hog farm is on hold again.

A judge ruled Wednesday that the vote approving the permit for a Callaway County concentrated animal feeding operation, or CAFO, failed to comply with state law.

Judge Daniel Green ruled that because state law specifically requires four votes for the commission to make a final decision, the vote that occurred on October 5 could not have resulted in the approval of the permit for Callaway Farrowing.

Judge Green also ordered the commission chairman, Buddy Bennett, to rule at the next commission meeting that the motion to approve the permit failed.

Five members of the Missouri Clean Water Commission met to approve the permit for the 10,000 hog farm in October. Three of the commissioners voted ‘yes’ to approve the permit and two voted ‘no.’

But two of the commissioners were unable to vote on the permit because of Judge Green’s previous ruling. He disqualified the two from voting for violating objectivity after learning they drove by the location of the proposed hog farm in March.