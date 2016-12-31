Holts Summit man arrested…multiple burglaries

A 24-year-old from Holts Summit is arrested on suspicion of multiple burglaries.

Deputies say they were told someone broke into a garage and some cars at a home on County Road 480 Thursday morning. That afternoon, they were called to a farm on the same road for a suspected burglary.

The farm owner told police he had gotten home and found a man on his property without permission. The man ran off, and the owner said he found things had been stolen from his home.

Deputies started searching the area and arrested 24-year-old Alexander Campbell nearby on County Road 481. Campbell is in the Callaway County Jail with a $40,000 bond.