KWOS 2016-2017 Basketball Schedule

January 31st Jefferson City at Rock Bridge 7:15pm
February 4th Central Bank Shootout
February 7th Jefferson City vs. Hickman 7:15pm
February 10th Blair Oaks vs. Versailles 7:45pm
February 15th Jefferson City vs. Father Tolton 7:15pm
February 17th Helias vs. Father Tolton 7:15pm
February 24th Helias vs. Rock Bridge 7:15pm
*Games, times and dates subject to change
Is there anyway to re-listen to past broadcast of basketball games?
Richard;
Not at this time, but it is something we may look into the future. Thanks for listening.