KWOS 2016-2017 Basketball Schedule

 

January 31st Jefferson City at Rock Bridge 7:15pm

February 4th Central Bank Shootout

February 7th Jefferson City vs. Hickman 7:15pm

February 10th Blair Oaks vs. Versailles 7:45pm

February 15th Jefferson City vs. Father Tolton 7:15pm

February 17th Helias vs. Father Tolton 7:15pm

February 24th Helias vs. Rock Bridge 7:15pm

*Games, times and dates subject to change

2 comments

  1. Richard
    January 21, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    Is there anyway to re-listen to past broadcast of basketball games?

  2. Kelley Ray
    January 26, 2017 at 6:29 am

    Richard;
    Not at this time, but it is something we may look into the future. Thanks for listening.

