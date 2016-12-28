More People Going to Prison

Attendance at the Old State Prison near downtown continues to go through the roof. The Jefferson City Convention and Visitor’s Bureau reports a 25 percent increase in tours of the old State Prison in 2016. Nearly 33-thousand people visited the oldest penitentiary west of the Mississippi River this year. Executive Director of the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Diane Gillespie says she sees that number growing for years to come as the city schedules more concerts and organized events behind the walls.