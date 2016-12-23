More real talk about JC HS #2

The plan to ask voters to approve funding to build a second Jefferson City High School took center stage at a public forum last night. The Jefferson City school board is considering putting a $130 million bond issue and 55-cent operating tax levy on the April 2017 ballot.

The tax levy would raise about $5.5 million a year for school operations.

Several people in the crowd say the district needs to seriously consider replacing East Elementary school as well. The last major bond issue to build a ‘mega’ high school several years ago failed.