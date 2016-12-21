New Mo Corrections Director named

(MissouriNet) Governor-elect Eric Geitens has announced a new director of the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Anne Presythe will leave her post as Director of Community Corrections at the North Carolina Department of Public Safety to assume oversight of Missouri’s state prisons.Anne Precythe will replace George Lombardi, who recently has been at the center of harassment and negligence reports at the state DOC.

In a facebook posting, Greitens claimed Missouri’s Department of Corrections is broken. He said Presythe is tough on crime and a fierce advocate for the employees and officers who will keep our streets safe.

Presythe has served in her current position in North Carolina since March 2013. Prior to that she spent six years as an administrator at that state’s Department of Corrections. Presythe attended the University of North Carolina at Wilmington from 1983 to 1987, where she majored in Psychology.