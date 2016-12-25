Package thief in South Columbia

A South Columbia resident is asking for our help to find a Grinch-like character.

Eric Phelps has video of a man stealing several packages off his doorstep in broad daylight. From our news partner ABC17 KMIZ, Phelps says the theft has left his feeling violated.

“I felt violated and then angry. We were getting ready to have a nice family dinner. I was going to cook dinner but my focus immediately went to, looking to see who this is and getting this on Facebook”–Eric Phelps

Phelps has contacted the Columbia Police Department through their online system, but hasn’t heard anything back.