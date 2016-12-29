Several Ways to Leave the Leaves to Us

Listen to KWOS Live
Even though the calendar says it is winter, tree leaves are falling and many property owners are in the initial stages of their annual clean-up.   Jefferson City officials strongly encourages residents to rake up their leaves and dispose them for re-use as mulch and fertilizer around trees, flower beds orgardens on your own property. You can also drop the leaves off at the City’s contracted community compost facility at 2417 Southridge Drive. If you burn them, only do so when outdoor conditions are suitable for burning.   The open burning season through March 1st, 2017…

