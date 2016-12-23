Ski Missouri!

(MissouriNet) – Many Missourians are hitting the slopes this time of year to ski, snowboard and go tubing. Lauren Grenier with Snow Creek ski resort in northwest Missouri’s Weston says the resort is open on Christmas and New Year’s Day.
The park’s capacity is about 1,500 skiers and snowboarders and 400 tubers.
