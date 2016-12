Your chance to buy a ‘fixer upper’ may be coming soon

You might remember ‘urban renewal’ during the 1960’s in Jefferson City. That effort pretty much tore down the entire black business district near Lincoln – U. But Capitol Avenue may be spared the wrecking ball …

Jefferson City Councilman Erin Wiseman has favored a ‘go slow’ approach in the combined city-Housing Authority effort to take over abandoned homes in the neighborhood just east of the Capitol.

The Council signed off on the plan this week.