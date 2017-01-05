Listen to KWOS Live
A quick start at the Capitol

Missouri legislative leaders want to hit the ground running. House Speaker Todd Richardson says he will assign some 50 bills to committees today in an effort to move legislation ahead quickly . Richardson gaveled in the 99th session of the Missouri General Assembly yesterday at noon at the State Capitol. Bills to make Missouri a right to work state will be among the first to receive hearings before House committees. Richardson also told lawmakers Wednesday that ethics legislation will be on a fast track as well.

