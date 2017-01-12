Ameren wants to jack up your electric bill .. again

Mid Missouri Ameren electric users are looking at a possible rate increase, and most attending a hearing in Jefferson City last night were not happy about it. The proposal would raise electric bills by an average of about 99 dollars a year. Ameren serves about 29-thousand customers in Cole County. The increase amounts to eight percent and would raise Ameren Revenues by more than 206 million dollars statewide. The Public Service Commission hosted last night’s hearing and will have the final say on the rate increase.