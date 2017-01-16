Better luck next time — “Mr. Ice Storm!’

For most of mid Missouri…the great ice storm of 2017 was a non-event. Advanced warnings had crews treating roads well ahead of any ice that did form in the precipitation that began falling Friday morning. Warnings also kept many motorists in for the weekend…and many businesses, schools and churches also remained closed from Friday on. Missouri Highway Patrol Troop F reports it responded to 305 calls for service with 21 car crashes…and one fatality. Final storm totals show more icing in the southern portions of the area, with the Lake area picking up about a half inch of ice over the three day event. But for the most part, ice did not cause problems because warming temperatures during the day melted much of the buildup caused by overnight freezing temperatures.

The only mid Missouri traffic fatality occurred about 7 oh clock Saturday evening. The Highway Patrol says 34-year-old David Riseburg of Leasburg died when his S-U-V ran off eastbound I-70 in Montgomery County. Riseburg’s vehicle struck median cables and overturned. He was ejected. Riseburg died just before midnight at University Hospital in Columbia.