Biker fight turns to shooting

A biker club’s party ended with one person being shot.

From our news partner ABC17 KMIZ, the party was on the 1800 block of State Road 94 and had between 30 and 50 people in attendance. A fight broke out and a twenty-three-year-old Jefferson City man was shot.

Callaway County Sheriffs got the call about the man in the hospital around 1:30 Sunday morning. He was transported from a Jefferson City hospital to University hospital, treated, and released.

Authorities are still investigating the incident.