A family is left out in the ice storm after a fire.

Central Callaway Fire Protection District and Fulton Fire Department sent crews to the home on County Road 328, just off route J, around 7:00pm last night. They arrived and found the home totally engulfed in flames, and it is considered a total loss.

There were two people in the home at the time, but they both made it out safe.

Investigators say the fire started in the kitchen.