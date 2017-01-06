Capital increases security

The State Capital has spent roughly $415 thousand to beef up security.

Starting on Tuesday, if you want to visit the capital, you’ll need to pass through metal detectors. State employees will have electronic identification cards to get them through locked doors. An exception to this is made to children who are not carrying backpacks or satchels.

Figures provided by the Associated Press show the state bought three pass through metal detectors, twenty-five handheld wands, and equipment for the new locks and doors.