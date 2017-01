A Cooper County family is safe after a spectacular early morning fire destroyed their home early Monday morning. Firefighters say the blaze  began about 5 a.m. just outside the garage of the home on Highway Y in the southeastern part of the county. Flames quickly spread from the garage through the rest of the home. Firefighters from as far away as Jamestown arrived to help the Cooper County Fire Protection  District fight the fire which took a couple of hours to contain.