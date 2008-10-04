Listen to KWOS Live
Electric companies on standby all weekend

Electric company crews are on standby to assist those who lose power. If you do experience power outages, please do not dial 9-1-1. First, you should check your provider’s website to see if the outage has been reported. If it has not been reported, you can report it online or over the phone. They will not be responding to any reports via social media. All the contact information for mid-Missouri power companies is posted at K-W-O-S dot com.

Three Rivers Electric: 800-892-2251 | OUTAGE MAP
Boone Electric: 573-449-4181 | OUTAGE MAP 
Columbia Water and Light: 573-875-2555 | OUTAGE MAP
Ameren Missouri does not have a designated phone line for outages listed on their website, but you can report outages HERE.

