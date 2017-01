Jefferson City Police have started their investigation in the first homicide of 2017.

Our news partner ABC17 KMIZ reports around 1a.m. on Sunday, police responded to a call around the 900 block of East Capitol Avenue. They found a twenty-three-year-old man with a gunshot wound, who later died at the hospital.

The suspect took off before police arrived, but was ultimately taken in within a couple of hours.

Detectives are investigating the crime scene and interviewing the suspect now.