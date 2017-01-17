Greitens chops higher – ed funding

One of Governor Eric Greitens first public acts is to cut state spending. Greitens announcing he is cutting more than 146 million dollars from the state budget, most of it from public colleges and universities. Greitens and legislative leaders estimate they will have to cut about 700-million dollars over the next 18-months to make the state’s books balance. Greitens will outline his plans for the state’s budget in the state of the state speech tonight at the Capitol. But a governor’s spokesperson says the state budget itself won’t be ready for the legislature until sometime in early February.