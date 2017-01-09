Greitens Inauguration is today

There won’t be any parade, but the inauguration of Eric Greitens as Missouri governor will take place per usual on the south steps of the Missouri Capitol today at noon. The day will start at 9 a.m. with an interfaith prayer service at St. Peter’s Catholic church…followed by a reception honoring Missouri veterans in the Capitol Rotunda at 10. Activites move outside at 11:30 a.m. with swearing in ceremonies for state office holders…followed by a formation of troops on the Capitol’s North Lawn at 1. Greitens and his wife Sheena will welcome guests at 1- 30 at the Governor’s Mansion. There’ll be a public reception at the Capitol Plaza at 3…and the inaugural ball begins in the Capitol Rotunda at 7 tonight. News Radio 950 KWOS will have coverage of the activities beginning at 11 this morning.