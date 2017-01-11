High winds damage buildings – knock out power

High winds blasting through mid Missouri yesterday did some damage at the lake. Lake Ozark police say that a portion of Highway W was closed for several hours Tuesday when the roof of Ozark Auto Sales was blown off and damaged some power lines.

About 100 residents in Columbia lost power Tuesday morning when high winds blew a tree on to power lines in the Hulen lake area about 10 a.m. Power was out for about two hours. Scattered power outages were reported all across Mid-Missouri. More high winds are expected for today…before the possibility of high ice accumulations reaches us beginning Friday.