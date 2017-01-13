Ice Storm Information

John Marsh and Kelley Ray spoke with several agencies about the ice storm hitting this weekend. Cole County office of Emergency Management Director Bill Farr has this advise.

Jefferson City Street Director Britt Smith says it’s advisable to stay off the roadways within the city.

Emergency Works Director Kevin Wieberg says emergency services such as ambulances will run as best they can in this icy weather.

Senator Mike Keohe is standing by at SEMA to monitor their response and keep informed about the next 48 hours.

Dave Griffith of the American Red Cross talks about being prepared for severe weather and how to properly heat your home if you lose power.