Ice storms don’t come cheap

Area road crews say it’s too early to calculate the cost of the weekend’s winter storm. One things for sure, Columbia, Jefferson City, Cole County and MoDOT went through a bunch of road salt and chemicals… Most road departments report the laid down 500 to 650 tons of road salt mixture to keep streets and highways drive-able throughout the weekend. Most say that was just a fraction of the materials they burned through during the surprise ice storm of December 16th through the 18th. Columbia is reporting it still has about 4-thousand tons of salt mixture on hand for the rest of the winter. Cole County public works director Larry Benz says the salt dome south of Jefferson City will be back up to 45-hundred tons of material by the end of the week.