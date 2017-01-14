JC police chase ends in spike strips

A suspected carjacking turned into a pursuit Saturday afternoon.

Our new partner ABC17 KMIZ reports Jefferson City Police got a call around 4:30 about the carjacking. The victim told police he was sitting in his car waiting for his wife while she was shopping, when the suspect allegedly got in his car and began to fight him for the keys. The suspect allegedly punched the victim in the face.

Officers spotted the car near Industrial Drive and Dix Road in Jefferson City. Police say when they tried to pull him over, the suspect fled. According to ABC17 KMIZ, the chase ended after officers deployed spike strips.

The chase officially ended when the suspect on Missouri 179 near Cherry Creek Court.

The suspect was taken into custody. At this time, JCPD will not release the name of the suspect, but is in the Cole County Jail awaiting charges.