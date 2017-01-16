JCMO carjacker busted after chase

A Jefferson City man is in Cole County jail, accused of a Saturday afternoon car-jacking. According to the Jefferson City police, the suspect jumped into a car in a business parking lot on Missouri Boulevard about 4-30 Saturday afternoon. After struggling for the keys, the suspect punched a passenger, and the victim got out. The suspect then led police on chase through much of Jefferson City before hitting spike strips on Highway 179 at Cherry Creek Court and pulling over. The suspect’s name is not being released.