More details coming to light in the New Year’s shooting in Jefferson City which resulted in the death of Quonterio Davis. Jefferson City police say Davis and 22-year-old Jeffrey Millens were fighting over a woman at a party in the 900 block of East Capitol about 1 a.m. New Year’s Day. The woman told police she had a child each with Millens and Davis. The police report says Millens shot Davis several times in the chest. Millens is being held without bond on second degree murder charges.