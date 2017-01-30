KWOS Celebrating 80 Years of Service to Mid-Missouri

Where were you 80 years ago? If you were in Jefferson City, you may have heard about that new radio station KWOS that was to start broadcasting at 12:30pm on Saturday, January 30th, 1937. We are celebrating all year long our 80th Anniversary. On KWOS Open Air, we remembered when with former D.J. Jack Renner and former announcer, now our engineer Steve Morse about what it was like to work at KWOS in the 70’s.