Latest on Ice Storm

A Winter Storm will be affecting Mid-Missouri from Friday thru Sunday with freezing rain leading to significant ice accumulation. Below is a variety of information that will be updated throughout the winter storm with the latest details on the weather, road conditions, closings, power outages and more.

Winter Weather

An Ice Storm Warning is effect for all of Mid-Missouri from Friday morning until Sunday. Click HERE for the latest forecast from the ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team.

An Ice Storm Warning remains in effect for the area until noon on Sunday. Significant ice accumulations are expected with the higher amounts will be possible where freezing rain will persist the longest. The freezing line will move slowly north causing the freezing rain to gradually change to rain with time. There is uncertainty on how fast the freezing line will move northward which will impact the total ice accumulation.

Road Conditions

The Missouri Department of Transportation says drivers should avoid travel if possible from late Thursday night through Sunday due to incoming significant amounts of freezing rain. If travel is necessary because of an emergency, plan ahead by using MoDOT’s online traveler information map, http://traveler.modot.org/map/. The MODOT map is also available as a free app on iTunes and Google Play.

Closings and Cancellations

Staying Safe in Your Home during a Winter Power Outage

The loss of power and heat for extended periods during a winter storm can create potential safety risks in your home. As families prepare to use generators and alternate heat sources to keep warm, it is essential that they are aware of the risks and hazards to ensure personal safety.

If you lose heat to your home, temporarily close off less essential rooms and remain in one area of the residence. Keep warm by wearing several layers of clothing, gloves and a wool hat. Eat regularly and drink ample fluids, but avoid caffeine and alcohol.

Flashlights and battery-powered lighting should be kept in the home and ready to use during a power outage. NEVER use candles as a light source. Generators should never be operated indoors and must be well vented to prevent fumes from entering a home.

When using kerosene heaters maintain ventilation to avoid a build-up of toxic fumes. Refuel kerosene heaters outside and keep them at least three feet from flammable objects. If the pipes freeze, remove any insulation or layers of newspapers and wrap pipes in rags. Completely open all faucets and pour hot water over the pipes, starting where they were most exposed to the cold (or where the cold was most likely to penetrate).

Whenever an ice storm or some other weather event has the potential to knock out power, charge your family’s cell phones to make sure you’ll have a way to communicate and get information if power is lost.

Power Outages

Ameren Missouri

Call Ameren Missouri at 1-800-552-7583 to report downed lines and outages or CLICK HERE to file a report online. CLICK HERE to view Ameren Missouri’s Outage Map.

Three Rivers Electric Cooperative

Call Three Rivers Electric Cooperative at 573-644-9000 or 1-800-892-2251 to report a power outage. CLICK HERE to view their outage map.

Boone Electric Cooperative

Call Boone Electric Cooperative at 573-449-4181 or 1-800-225-8143 to report a power outage. CLICK HERE to view their outage map.

Co-Mo Electric Cooperative

Call Co-Mo Electric Cooperative at 1-800-781-0157 to report a power outage. CLICK HERE to view their outage map.

Callaway Electric Cooperative

Call Callaway Electric Cooperative at 573-642-3326 or 1-888-642-4840 to report a power outage.

Winter Driving Safety

When it’s snowing or a major snow storm is in the forecast, there’s nothing more important for your safety and the safety or others than the decisions you make about driving. Avoiding a non-essential trip during a snow storm might not only prevent a traffic crash, it can allow road crews to clear roads more quickly and keep you from becoming stranded. Before hitting the road, decide whether the trip is really necessary. If you must drive when it’s snowing, here are some safety tips from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.