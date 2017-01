Lawmakers are back in JCMO in force

Missouri’s 2017 legislative session is off and running. Republicans hold majorities in both the House and the Senate and Republican Gov.-elect Eric Greitens’ Jan. 9 inauguration is should be good for GOP priorities that have failed under outgoing Gov Jay Nixon.

Republican leaders say a right-to work measure is one of their highest priorities.

For Senator Majority Floor Leader Mike Kehoe finding a solution to Mo-Dot’s budget shortfall is still a challenge for him.

The session runs thru May.