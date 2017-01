HEMPSTEAD, NY - SEPTEMBER 26: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks during the Presidential Debate at Hofstra University on September 26, 2016 in Hempstead, New York. The first of four debates for the 2016 Election, three Presidential and one Vice Presidential, is moderated by NBC's Lester Holt. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Local Republican Set to Attend Trump’s Party Cole County Republican Ron Fitzwater will be attending President-Elect Donald Trump’s Inauguration as the 45th President on Friday. He stopped by on KWOS Open Air to talk with John Marsh and Kelley Ray about the event. http://kwos.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Ron-Fitzwater-011717.mp3 Share Facebook

