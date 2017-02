One man is in the Cole County Jail after a chase with Jefferson City police. Officers tried to pull the driver over in the 2800 block of Missouri Blvd a little after 3-am when he sped off. He then crashed near Stoneridge Parkway. He managed to run but fell down an embankment. The suspect was arrested on a parole violation and faces resisting arrest and drug charges. He had to be treated for injuries he suffered in the fall.