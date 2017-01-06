Murder suicide confirmed in Macon

A murder-suicide was confirmed in Macon Friday.

Macon Police say they were called to the 500 block of Western Drive late Thursday night after a report of a domestic disturbance with shots fired, where they found two males with gunshot wounds. Police say Jared McKinney (38) of Cairo, went to the location to hurt his estranged wife.

There was an Order of Protection in place from Randolph County.

When Scott A. Speichinger of Meadville (40) tried to leave the residence, McKinney shot him. At this time, police say McKinney tried to get in the house through the rear. The homeowner instructed another occupant to call 9-1-1 and find a safe place within the home.

McKinney then turned the gun on himself and took his life outside the home.

The Macon Police Department was assisted by the Macon Fire Department, Macon County EMS, and Macon County Coroner Brian Hayes.