New year, new laws

With a new year brings a new set of laws to Missouri.

As of of January 1st, most adults can now carry concealed weapons without a permit on a weapon they legally own.

In addition, the Castle Doctrine expands to include house guests, meaning you can stand your ground in any place you are legally allowed to be.

Missouri’s minimum wage will be getting a nickel bump, to $7.70 per hour

Nonviolent drug crimes will loosen up on first time offenders, specifically, those convicted of possession of a small amount of marijuana will no longer face jail time.