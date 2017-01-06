Not much snow still creates plenty of accidents

The first widespread snowfall of the year seemed to drop just enough of the white stuff to make things treacherous on mid Missouri roads and highways. Police all across mid Missouri report numerous traffic accidents from north of Columbia south. I-70 in Columbia a particular mess yesterday morning…with parts of several east bound lanes closed near the Perche Creek Bridge due to at least two wrecks. Cold weather setting in this morning making things dangerous for school kids waiting on buses, and on country roads that have iced over with temperatures in the single digits.